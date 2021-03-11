Edmonton signs three, releases three others

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football team has signed three players including American defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah, American defensive lineman Reggie Howard and American defensive lineman Mat Boesen, the team announced on Thursday.

Ankrah attended James Madison University from 2013-2017 where he was a consensus First Team All-American in 2017. He accumulated 177 total tackles, 26 sacks, and eight forced fumbles in his collegiate career. Ankrah has pro experience with the Washington Football Team of the NFL, the Orlando Apollos of the AAF, and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

Howard attended the University of Toledo, playing in 27 games from 2017-2018. In those games, Howard accumulated 68 total tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Boesen’s collegiate career includes stints at Boise State and Long Beach City College, but he established himself at TCU from 2016-2017. In his two seasons, Boesen registered 50 individual tackles, 15 sacks, and he was a 2017 All-Big 12 first team selection. He has pro experience with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL and has played in six CFL games with the BC Lions.

It was also announced that three players have been released including American defensive lineman Zach Barnes, American defensive lineman Dewayne Beckford and American defensive back Chris Rayford.