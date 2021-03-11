Grey Cup games from ’80s now available on Grey Cup on Demand Portal

TORONTO — Grey Cup games from the 1980’s are now available on the Grey Cup on Demand Portal powered by Mark’s, the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced. The fourth installment includes ten games from the 1980’s including the final three Championships during Edmonton’s run of five in a row, Winnipeg and Toronto snapping lengthy title droughts and what many consider the best game in Canadian football history that features ‘The Kick.’

The Grey Cup On Demand Portal powered by Mark’s is a new one-stop platform that will allow fans to watch Grey Cup games on demand for free on CFL.ca. 65 Grey Cup games will be available from the 1940’s to the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary. Below are the games that were released today.

GREY CUP GAMES AVAILABLE IN THE FOURTH INSTALLMENT

68TH Grey Cup

November 23, 1980

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Edmonton (48) vs. Hamilton (10)

Did you know?

The 68 th Grey Cup was all Edmonton, which led to the largest margin of victory in Grey Cup history.

This was arguably the best Edmonton team of the five consecutive championships as they went 13-3 in the regular season and won 15 of 18 games overall.

This victory was the middle Grey Cup win during their dynasty. Of the five wins in a row, it included wins against all East Division teams.

In the game, Tom Scott set a Grey Cup record with 12 catches for 174 yards and THREE receiving touchdowns – also a Grey Cup Record. His 12 receptions in a Grey Cup game ties a record (Red O’Quinn, 1954). The three touchdown receptions to this day is still a Grey Cup record.

Edmonton rolled up 606 yards of net offence, the second highest in Grey Cup history.

In all four quarters, Edmonton generated 10+ points and scored six touchdowns in the game.

Referee Don Barker called the game with four seconds remaining, as jubilant fans had by that point stormed the playing field.

69TH Grey Cup

November 22, 1981

Site: Olympic Stadium

Edmonton (26) vs. Ottawa (23)

Did you know?

Edmonton set a Grey Cup record with their fourth consecutive win.

The 69 th Grey Cup was a very competitive game compared to the previous Edmonton victory. In this game, they pulled off the largest comeback in Grey Cup history, storming back from 20 points (20-0) with under two minutes remaining in the first half.

In this game, they pulled off the largest comeback in Grey Cup history, storming back from 20 points (20-0) with under two minutes remaining in the first half. Edmonton outscored Ottawa 25-3 in the second half. Edmonton's defence smothered Ottawa's offence by only allowing 38 net yards in the second half, and that included just four first downs and two turnovers.

Edmonton was held to 106 yards net yards in the first half, however, the team totalled 227 yards in the final 30 minutes.

The game was decided with Edmonton’s final three possessions. Warren Moon engineered a 74-yard touchdown drive on their third last possession in the game. On that drive, Moon capped it off with a one-yard touchdown run while adding 78 passing yards and a game-tying, two-point conversion pass to Marco Cyncar. (4:05 to play). On Edmonton’s final possession, they scored the game winning points off a Dave Cutler 27-yard field goal with three seconds remaining on the clock.



70th Grey Cup

November 28, 1982

Site: Exhibition Stadium

Edmonton (32) vs. Toronto (16)

Did you know?

This was Toronto’s first Grey Cup appearance since 1971.

Toronto took an early lead against Edmonton after Emanuel Tolbert scampered 84 yards for a touchdown off a screen pass from Condredge Holloway to make it 7-3 at the end of the opening quarter.

Led by Warren Moon and Brian Kelly, Edmonton outscored Toronto 29-9 in the final three quarters to win their fifth consecutive Championship.

At one stage of the game, Edmonton scored 22-straight points, led by Dave Cutler who made all four of his field goal attempts that day, despite a rainstorm.

Kelly caught both of Moon’s touchdown passes and recorded 111 yards.

Moon passed for 318 yards and rushed for another 96 yards. It also marked his second Grey Cup game with 300+ yards passing.

On defence, Dave Fennell dominated by scoring a hat trick of sacks. Overall, the Edmonton defence racked up seven sacks in the game.

Condredge Holloway passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns for the double-blue.

71st Grey Cup

November 27, 1983

Site: BC Place

Toronto (18) vs. BC Lions (17)

Did you know?

The Argonauts made it to the Grey Cup in consecutive years for the first time since 1947.

This was basically a road game for the Argonauts, with the BC Lions playing in the first indoor Grey Cup game inside the dome at BC Place. The indoor game attracted 59,345 people in attendance.

BC Lions led 17-7 at the half, however the Argonauts outscored the Lions 11-0 in the second half to come through with the victory.

Toronto’s Joe Barnes was the star of the game. He came off the bench late in the first half and led the Argos to the win, compiling 175 passing yards, a touchdown and 36 rushing yards.

The game-winning touchdown was scored with 2:44 left in the game when Barnes found Cedric Minter for the one-yard touchdown pass.

Carl Brazley played a big role in Toronto’s victory with six tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and 140 kick return yards.

Roy Dewalt led the Lions with 325 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Hank Ilesic, who came directly from high school to the CFL, won his sixth consecutive Grey Cup and played in his seventh consecutive Grey Cup game, all in his first seven years in the league.

72nd Grey Cup

November 18, 1984

Site: Commonwealth Stadium

Winnipeg (47) vs. Hamilton (17)

Did you know?

This marked the first Grey Cup game in Edmonton in the newly built Commonwealth Stadium.

In the 72 nd Grey Cup, Winnipeg posted their first victory in 22 years with a 47-17 victory over Hamilton.

Winnipeg trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and set a Grey Cup record with 27 points in the second quarter to post the largest victory in franchise history.

The Blue Bombers outscored the Tiger-Cats 47-3 in the final three quarters.

The game was played in wintery conditions, as it was -10 degrees Celsius and there were 15 KM winds.

There were two of the game stars for Winnipeg. Kicker Trevor Kennerd, who went a perfect four-for-four on field goals and made all five converts and on defence, Hall of Famer Tyrone Jones, tallied a then record four sacks and seven total tackles.

73rd Grey Cup

November 24, 1985

Site: Olympic Stadium

BC (37) vs. Hamilton (24)

Did you know?

The BC Lions won their second Grey Cup in team history, snapping a drought of 21 years.

It was the second Grey Cup played at Olympic Stadium.

Behind CFL All-Time Scoring leader, Lui Passaglia, and a Ned Armour 84-yard touchdown catch, the Lions built a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

Hamilton then built two scoring drives to take their only lead in the game 14-13 with two minutes left in the opening half.

BC worked quickly and scored 10 points in the final 1:20 of the half to take a 23-14 lead. It was a lead they didn’t relinquish.

Roy Dewalt connected with Jim Sandusky for a 66-yard touchdown to seal the victory halfway through the fourth quarter.

Dewalt threw for 394 yards and three touchdown passes in the game. He also completed six passes for 30+ yards in the game.

Hamilton’s QB Ken Hobart set a Grey Cup record for quarterbacks with 125 rushing yards including a 61-yard scamper.

Defensively, James Parker was the star. He recorded three sacks and a fumble recovery in the game.

Passaglia went five for six on field goal attempts and scored 19 points for BC.

74th Grey Cup

November 30, 1986

Site: BC Place

Hamilton (39) vs. Edmonton (15)

Did you know?

Hamilton bounced back from the year before to win their largest Grey Cup victory with a 24-point conquest over Edmonton. It was the Ticats’ first Grey Cup in 14 years.

It was Edmonton’s first Grey Cup appearance since the end of their dynasty in 1982. Following Edmonton’s five-peat, the Ticats were the fifth different team to win a Grey Cup.

Hamilton kicker Paul Osbaldiston went six for six on field goal attempts and scored 21 points – the third highest total in Grey Cup history.

Hamilton built a 36-0 lead over Edmonton. Hamilton blocked a punt and scored off the block.

Tiger-Cats QB Mike Kerrigan, passed for 304 passing yards and two touchdowns.

75th Grey Cup

November 29, 1987

Site: BC Place

Edmonton (38) vs. Toronto (36)

Did you know?

The 75 th Grey Cup featured the most lead changes in a single Championship game with six. That’s a total that was not matched until 1998.

The game went back and forth until Edmonton's Jerry Kauric scored the winning points on a 49-yard field goal with 45 seconds left.

Damon Allen came off the bench for Edmonton late in the first half and engineered five scoring drives to lead Edmonton to their 10 th Grey Cup.

74 points were scored in the game, making it the second highest scoring Grey Cup game to that point.

It marked the first time BC Place played host to back-to-back Grey Cup Championships.

Canadian Rick House led all receivers with seven catches for 134 yards for Edmonton.

Toronto Gil Fenerty led all rushers with 106 yards on 17 carries.

The Argonauts kept return man Gizmo Williams in check for most of the game other than for one play where he returned a missed field-goal for a 115-yards for a touchdown, to open the scoring. It still stands today as the longest missed field-goal return in Grey Cup history.

76th Grey Cup

November 27, 1988

Site: Lansdowne Stadium

Winnipeg (22) vs. BC (21)

Did you know?

This Grey Cup game was the second time in six years that the contest was decided by one point.

Turnovers played a vital part in the game, Winnipeg forced BC into five giveaways and the Bombers had none.

Sean Salisbury started the Grey Cup as a rookie and tossed a touchdown pass to James Murphy. Murphy led all receivers with 165 yards.

Trevor Kennard outkicked Lui Passaglia making four field goals while Passaglia went one for three.

On defence Aaron Brown made 10 tackles for the Blue Bombers.

The winning points were scored on the leg of Kennerd with 2:55 to play in the game, breaking a 19-19 tie.

Winnipeg defence forced a turnover on downs, to seal the victory late in the fourth quarter.

77th Grey Cup

November 26, 1989

Site: SkyDome

Saskatchewan (43) vs. Hamilton (40)

Did you know?

Many people regard the 1989 Grey Cup as the most exciting game in Canadian football history.

It was the first-ever Grey Cup game in the SkyDome and it was in front of more than 54,000 fans.

The 83 points scored by both the Roughriders and Tiger-Cats still stands as the most scored in the Championship game.

The game featured eight touchdown drives, four for each team, and 777 combined passing yards.

Saskatchewan’s Kent Austin threw 474 yards and to this day it remains the third highest total in Grey Cup history.

Tiger-Cats QB Mike Kerrigan also threw for three touchdown passes; two to Tony Champion, the second of which led to a 40-40 tie.

That set up a dramatic game-winning drive by Saskatchewan that started on their own 36-yard line in the final minute.

Saskatchewan drove to the Hamilton 28-yard line, setting up David Ridgeway’s game winning kick and the celebration with holder Glen Suitor.

Paul Osbaldiston went four-for-four on field goals, to extend his streak of made field goals in a Grey Cup game to ten. His record later reached 13 in the 1998 classic.

