REDBLACKS sign QB Chase Litton

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American quarterback Chase Litton.

Litton (six-foot-five, 230 pounds) signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He then signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars in September 2019. Litton also spent some time in the XFL with the Seattle Dragons and the Tampa Bay Vipers organizations. He was eager to share the news when he put pen to paper on Tuesday.

Thank you Ottawa for believing in me … Let’s get to work !!! pic.twitter.com/vnmBBRccVd — Chase Litton (@boogXIV) March 9, 2021

The 25-year-old Tampa, Fla. native played college football at Marshall. During his freshman year, he played in 11 games and threw for 2,605 yards and 23 touchdowns, a Marshall freshman record. As a junior in 2017, Litton started all 13 of Marshall’s games, completing 266 of 443 passes for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns.