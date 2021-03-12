Roughriders bring back kicker Brett Lauther

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian kicker Brett Lauther, the team announced on Friday.

Lauther opted out of his contract in August of 2020 to pursue NFL opportunities.

The six-foot-one, 195-pounder returns to the Roughriders after two successful seasons in the Green and White. In 2019, the Truro, Nova Scotia native played in 13 games making 32 of 41 field goal attempts (78%) including a career-high 57-yard field goal against Ottawa in Week 2. Lauther notched game-winning field goals in the Labour Day Classic against the Bombers and against Edmonton in Week 20 to set the Riders up to clinch first place in the West Division the following week. He also made 53 kickoffs for 3,196 yards.

In his breakout 2018 season, Lauther played in all 18 games making 54 of his 60 field goal attempts (90%), including four at 50+ yards and 14 between 40-49 yards. The 30-year-old was named a West Division All-Star and the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Special-Teams Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.

Prior to coming to the Riders, Lauther was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 7thround (53rd overall) of the 2013 CFL Draft. He went on to play four games in Hamilton that season.