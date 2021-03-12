Ticats sign 5 Americans including former Raven Tim White

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday the football club has signed five Americans, including running back Wes Hills, wide receivers Tim White and Jonathan Duhart, offensive lineman Scottie Dill and defensive end Nate Harvey.

Hills, 25, played one game in the National Football League for the Detroit Lions in 2019, registering 10 carries for 21 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and adding two receptions for one yard. The 6-1, 218-pound native of Wildwood, New Jersey originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in May 2019 before joining the Lions later that year where he would remain through 2020.

Prior to turning pro, Hills played 32 games with the University of Delaware (2014-17), scoring a total of 14 touchdowns and rushing for 1,849 yards on 286 carries. He earned All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2016 and was a two-year team captain with the Fightin’ Blue Hens before transferring to Slippery Rock University in 2018. In his lone season with The Rock, Hills was a First Team All-PSAC West and a Second Team All-American (Associated Press, D2football.com, Don Hansen) after rushing for an SRU single-season record with 1,714 yards in 12 games, and was named MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after rushing for 78 yards and one touchdown on just 10 carries.

White, 26, played three NFL games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, hauling in one reception for 14 yards, while contributing on special teams with nine punt returns for 75 yards and six kickoff returns for 135 yards. The 5-10, 185-pound native of Santa Clarita, California also spent time with the New York Jets (2019) and New Orleans Saints (2019-20).

White previously played 25 games over two seasons (2015-16) at Arizona State University as both a receiver and kick returner, compiling 3,381 all-purpose yards (135.2 yards per game) and 12 total touchdowns. Overall with the Sun Devils, the College of the Canyons transfer posted 113 receptions for 1,346 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, seven carries for 65 rushing yards, 27 punt returns for 308 yards and a touchdown, and 69 kickoff returns for 1,681 yards and a touchdown.

Duhart, 24, spent time the last two seasons with the NFL’s Detroit Lions after originally signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in May 2019. The 6-3, 210-pound native of Midlothian, Virginia played 51 games over four seasons (2015-18) at Old Dominion University, posting 183 receptions for 2,664 yards and 28 touchdowns. His accolades with the Monarchs include being named to the Second Team All-Conference USA in 2018 after leading the conference with 74 receptions, and a Conference USA Honorable Mention in 2016.

Dill, 24, joined the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the team in 2020. The 6-7, 295-pound native of Eads, Tennessee suited up in 53 games over four seasons (2016-19) at the University of Memphis at right tackle, left tackle and tight end. His 13 career starts with the Tigers all came in his senior season at right tackle.

Harvey, 24, signed with the NFL’s New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in May 2019 and spent time with the team through 2020. The 6-1, 225-pound native of Knightdale, North Carolina split his collegiate career at Georgia Military College (2015-16) and East Carolina University (2017-18), converting from running back to defensive end. In his senior season at East Carolina – his first full season at defensive end – Harvey registered 63 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles on his way to being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The Tiger-Cats also announced the following three players have retired: