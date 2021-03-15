Alouettes bring rec Quan Bray back into the nest

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the club has signed American receiver Quan Bray to a one-year deal.

Bray (five-foot-10, 184 pounds) had an impressive rookie season with the Alouettes in 2019. In 16 games, the former Auburn University Tiger receiver caught 58 passes for 818 yards and six touchdowns, including an impressive 75-yard catch. He also amassed 123 yards on 14 punt returns and 45 yards on two kickoff returns.

“We are happy to once more be able to count on a receiver of Quan’s caliber. He adds depth to our talented group of receivers,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia.

“We are aware of Quan’s recent entanglements with the law. One of the charges was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the second for which he received a fine. Quan fully realizes that he is getting a second chance and knows that he will have to walk a straight line if he wishes to continue making a living practicing the sport he loves.”

During the 2019 Eastern Semi-Final, the 27-year-old made two catches for 58 yards.

“Above his performance on the field, Quan is a great teammate and is appreciated by everyone in the locker room. We are happy to have him back with us. He has showed great character and we are convinced that he will make all the right decisions moving forward,” said Alouettes Head Coach Khari Jones.

Bray spent time in the NFL from 2015 to 2018, suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. In 24 games with the Colts, he caught six passes good for 75 yards. The Lagrange, GA native also suited up for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) in 2019.