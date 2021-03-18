Argos, TFC president Bill Manning signs five-year extension

TORONTO — Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announced today that Bill Manning, President of Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, has been signed to a five-year extension through the 2025 Major League Soccer and Canadian Football League seasons.

“MLSE’s ownership is extremely proud of the strength of the organization’s leadership at all levels, but that is especially true within our teams where we have some of the strongest leaders in our respective leagues,” said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of MLSE. “Bill has brought invaluable experience to MLSE as President of TFC and the Argos, but more importantly, he has had an important hand in creating a company culture focused on winning and giving back to our community.”

“MLSE’s teams have important voices in each of their respective leagues and an important voice in our organization as we work together to deliver championships to our city and our fans,” said Michael Friisdahl, President & CEO of MLSE. “As President of Toronto FC and the Argonauts, Bill’s wealth of experience and many accomplishments have helped shape our leagues for the better and his impact within our company is just as important. Both teams are well positioned for the future and we look forward to continued success for TFC and the Argos under Bill’s leadership.”

A 55-year old native of Massapequa, New York, Manning first joined MLSE in October 2015. Since then, TFC have advanced to three MLS Cups (2016, 2017 and 2019) while winning the MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield in 2017 and winning three consecutive Canadian Championships (2016, 2017 and 2018). In January, 2018, Manning also later added the responsibilities of President of the Toronto Argonauts when the Canadian Football League franchise was acquired by MLSE.

“When I joined MLSE six years ago as TFC President, I stressed the importance of stability and continuity to achieve our goal of a championship, and we achieved that goal in 2017,” said Manning. “Today I am thankful to our ownership group for their belief in me and I am so appreciative of all the talented staff members and great players who have worked with me here in Toronto. We will continue to fill the TFC trophy case, and I look forward to lifting the Grey Cup soon with Michael Clemons and Ryan Dinwiddie. I’m grateful to the fans of both TFC and the Argos for welcoming me and my family to this special city and for all of their support.”

Manning, a two-time MLS Executive of the Year, is one of the most successful executives in MLS history. His teams have achieved great success over the past dozen years, first as President of Real Salt Lake and now with Toronto FC. Manning’s teams have raised the MLS Cup twice, with RSL winning in 2009 and TFC winning in 2017, to go along with TFC’s Supporters’ Shield that season. During his time with RSL and TFC, his teams have advanced to two Concacaf Champions League Finals (2011, 2018), five MLS Cups (2009, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019) and seven MLS Conference Finals (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019) plus three Canadian Championships (2016, 2017, 2018) and a U.S. Open Cup Finals (2013).