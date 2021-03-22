Als add DB Wesley Sutton

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the club has signed American defensive back Wesley Sutton to a two-year deal.

Sutton (five-foot-11, 194 pounds) was a member of the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks from 2014 to 2018. In 42 games, he collected 96 solo tackles and 56 assisted while making six interceptions. The Chandler, AZ native added 18 knockdowns and forced one fumble.

“Wesley gained experience playing professional football in the XFL, where he did quite well,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He enjoyed a great collegiate career, he is a very aggressive player who will be well suited for our team.”

In his senior season, Sutton finished third on his team in tackles with 72 (43 solos and 29 assisted) and was chosen a First Team All-Big Sky selection.

In 2020, the 25-year-old played for the New York Guardians in the XFL and had two sacks and five defensive tackles. In 2019, he was invited to the Philadelphia Eagles rookie camp.