Argos sign four from 2020 Draft including first rounder Churchill

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts added four Canadians from their 2020 CFL Draft class, the team announced on Monday. Among the players were first-round pick OL Theren Churchill, second-round pick (territorial) DL Sam Acheampong, fifth-round pick FB Dion Pellerin and sixth-round WR Sam Baker.

Churchill, 6-6 and 295-pounds, was selected ninth overall and spent three seasons at the University of Regina (2017-2019) where he played in all 25 games, starting all 25 at right tackle. The Stettler, Alberta native played four seasons of junior football with the Edmonton Huskies where he was a Prairie Conference All-Star before his time at Regina.

Acheampong, 6-5 and 247-pounds, was drafted 20th overall and played four seasons (2016-2019) at Wilfrid Laurier University where he was an OUA First Team All-Star in 2019 after posting 19 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in eight games. The Brampton native helped the Golden Hawks win the OUA championship in 2016 and for his career tallied 53 tackles, 11.5 sacks and one forced fumble for the purple and gold.

Pellerin, 6-5 and 225 pounds, was chosen 42nd overall and was a four-year player at the University of Waterloo (2016-2019) where he was a First Team OUA All-Star in 2019 after rushing for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns and hauling in 14 passes for 131 yards and one receiving touchdown. The Abbotsford, Alberta native compiled 2,304 yards on the ground and 20 rushing touchdowns in 32 career games for the Warriors.

Baker, 6-3 and 210-pounds, was picked 48th overall and spent four seasons at the University of Saskatchewan (2016-2019). The Esterhazy, Saskatchewan native hauled in 70 passes for 980 yards and 12 touchdowns in his Huskies career.