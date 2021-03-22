Combine Season: CFL announces its Combine participants

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League has released the list of prospects that will participate in the 2021 CFL Combine presented by New Era.

Earlier this year, the CFL announced that the complete combine experience will be conducted virtually. Testing, football drills and interviews will be conducted remotely through video and will replace the traditional in-person gathering of young prospects and football personnel from the league’s nine member clubs.

CFL clubs will have the option of conducting live player interviews online, reviewing prospects’ previous play on tape, and gathering and reviewing medical, background and performance information remotely.

CFL Combine presented by New Era Participants

CFL Combine presented by New Era participant list

CFL Regional Combine presented by New Era participant list

CFL Global Combine presented by New Era participant list

Below are highlights of what each prospect will go through during the virtual combine:

All combine invitees (National & Regional) will provide their medical history (with input from their school therapist/doctor).

All combine invitees will fill out a personal questionnaire.

Clubs would be responsible for setting up and conducting national player video interviews.

The League will conduct and record video interviews with Global participants with standard questions and distribute to each club. The Clubs will also have the option to perform video interviews with Global participants.

The league has established protocols and guidelines to have each Combine (National, Regional & Global) participant conduct and film themselves performing select tests and positional drills in a safe environment with the League distributing to the Clubs by a certain date.

The CFL Global Draft will take place on April 15th at 1 p.m. ET and the CFL Draft will occur in early May with a specific date announced in early April. To review the draft order for each draft:

CFL Draft Order

CFL Global Draft Order