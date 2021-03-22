Combine Season: CFL announces its Combine participants

- News
TORONTO – The Canadian Football League has released the list of prospects that will participate in the 2021 CFL Combine presented by New Era.
Earlier this year, the CFL announced that the complete combine experience will be conducted virtually. Testing, football drills and interviews will be conducted remotely through video and will replace the traditional in-person gathering of young prospects and football personnel from the league’s nine member clubs.
CFL clubs will have the option of conducting live player interviews online, reviewing prospects’ previous play on tape, and gathering and reviewing medical, background and performance information remotely.
CFL Combine presented by New Era Participants
CFL Combine presented by New Era participant list
CFL Regional Combine presented by New Era participant list
CFL Global Combine presented by New Era participant list
Below are highlights of what each prospect will go through during the virtual combine:
The CFL Global Draft will take place on April 15th at 1 p.m. ET and the CFL Draft will occur in early May with a specific date announced in early April. To review the draft order for each draft: