Argos sign 2020 2nd Round pick Jack Cassar

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian LB Jack Cassar, the team’s 11th overall selection in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Cassar, six-foot-four and 240-pounds, spent four seasons at Carleton University (2016 to 2019), where he was named OUA Outstanding Defensive Player and an All-Canadian in 2019 after posting 44 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery in seven games. The Mississauga native was an OUA First Team All-Star in 2018 after a 62.5 tackle, 1.5 sack campaign with one interception over eight games. For his career the linebacker racked up 153.5 total tackles, eight sacks and one interception in 31 games for the Ravens.

Earlier in the week, the Argos signed four of their 2020 CFL Draft choices, including first-rounder Theren Churchill.