Grey Cup games from the 1990’s now available on Grey Cup Portal

The fifth installment includes ten games from the 1990's including, Calgary ending their championship drought, Doug Flutie winning three Grey Cups in the decade, the Baltimore Stallions becoming the only US based team to win a Grey Cup, and the Toronto Argonauts winning three championships including going back-to-back.

78th Grey Cup

November 25, 1990

Site: BC Place

Winnipeg (50) vs. Edmonton (11)

Did you know?

The 78 th Grey Cup was Winnipeg’s second Grey Cup victory in three years, both under head coach Mike Riley.

Grey Cup was Winnipeg’s second Grey Cup victory in three years, both under head coach Mike Riley. Winnipeg led throughout the game and were led by quarterback, Tom Burgess, who slung three touchdown passes in the game. To this day, the trio of touchdown passes is still a team record in the championship game. It also matches the second most in CFL history.

The key difference in the game was Winnipeg’s eight forced turnovers while turning over the ball only twice to Edmonton.

Greg Battle notched two interceptions in the game, including one that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown. In total he had 98 interception return yards.

At the half, Winnipeg led 10-4, however they came out strong in the third by scoring 28 points and shutting out Edmonton in the frame.

Winnipeg running back Warren Hudson was named the Top Canadian in the game.

79th Grey Cup

November 24, 1991

Site: Winnipeg Stadium

Toronto (36) vs. Calgary (21)

Did you know?

The 79 th Grey Cup was the first time the game was hosted in the City of Winnipeg. It was a clear, cold day with a temperature of -17 degrees Celsius.

In the game there were four lead changes.

Despite only recording 174 net yards in the contest, Toronto found a way to prevail.

Calgary had 28 first downs compared to Toronto's seven. The Stampeders had 406 yards of total offence compared to 174 for the Argos.

Despite only recording 174 net yards in the contest, Toronto found a way to prevail.

Calgary had 28 first downs compared to Toronto’s seven. The Stampeders had 406 yards of total offence compared to 174 for the Argos.

Two of the Argos’ four touchdowns came on returns: A 50-yard interception return by Ed Barry 1:32 into the game A 87-yard kickoff return by Raghib “Rocket” Ismail in the fourth quarter. At the time, it increased the Argos lead from one to eight points.

After another one of Calgary’s seven turnovers, Toronto scored their second touchdown in 45 seconds on a pass from Matt Dunigan to Paul Masotti.

Calgary’s pivot, Danny Barrett made a Grey Cup record 58 pass attempts in the game.

80th Grey Cup

November 29, 1992

Site: SkyDome

Calgary (24) vs. Winnipeg (10)

Did you know?

This was the second Grey Cup game played in the SkyDome.

In 1992, Calgary captured the Grey Cup for the first time in 21 years led by Doug Flutie.

Flutie recorded the second most passing yards in a single game with 480 and added two touchdowns.

Calgary had four players with at least six receptions and 75 yards: Derrick Crawford – 6 rec. / 162 yards Carl Bland – 8 rec. / 116 yards Dave Sapunjis – 7 rec. / 85 yards Allen Pitts – 7 rec. / 75 yards

Calgary built a 24-0 lead until Winnipeg scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

81st Grey Cup

November 28, 1993

Site: McMahon Stadium

Edmonton (33) vs. Winnipeg (23)

Did you know?

The Grey Cup returned to Calgary for the second time and featured a battle of field goal kickers who accounted for 32 points combined.

Sean Fleming went 6/7 on field goals and Troy Westwood went 3/3 for Winnipeg. Fleming’s six made field goals tied a Grey Cup record.

Edmonton led all the way with turnovers being the usual factor. Edmonton forced Winnipeg into seven turnovers including five fumbles.

Damon Allen was named the contest’s MVP, rushing for a game-high 93 yards and passing for 238 yards.

Edmonton’s centre Rod Connop was the only remaining player that was a part of the team’s dynasty years from 1978 to 1982.

The Edmonton victory was the first as a coach for Ron Lancaster.

82nd Grey Cup

November 27, 1994

Site: BC Place

BC (26) vs. Baltimore (23)

Did you know?

In 1994 the Lions become the first team to win the Grey Cup in their own stadium since 1977.

Baltimore was the first and only US-based team to make it to the Grey Cup and this was one of their two appearances.

The Stallions led 17-10 at the half on the strength of a 36-yard pick six from Karl Anthony. They led 14-3 when the Lions began their rally with a pick-six of their own from Charles Gordon, 17 yards out from the end zone.

Late in the first half, Danny McManus replaced Kent Austin at quarterback for the Lions. In the second half, McManus led the Lions to four scoring drives, including three field goals by Lui Passaglia.

The winning points were scored with a walk off from Lui Passaglia from 38-yards out with zeros on the clock.

It was one of the most even-matched games in Grey Cup history.

Passing defence was dominant on both teams with five interceptions and no touchdown passes combined in the game.

83rd Grey Cup

November 19, 1995

Site: Taylor Field

Baltimore (37) vs. Calgary (20)

Did you know?

Baltimore made their second-straight appearance in the Grey Cup and became the first and only US-based team to win the Grey Cup.

Stallions quarterback Tracy Ham led the team to victory and was named MVP. He scored their only offensive touchdown in the game and passed for 214 yards.

Carlos Huerta kicked five field goals and Chris Wright scored on an 82-yard punt return (a record at the time).

One of the field goals Huerta made was from a Grey Cup-record 53 yards out.

Stallions linebacker, O.J. Brigance had 10 tackles in the game. Brigance would later win Super Bowl XXXV on January 28, 2001 as a member of the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens, becoming the only football player in history to ever win a Grey Cup and a Super Bowl with teams based out of the same city.

84th Grey Cup

November 24, 1996

Site: Ivor Wynne

Toronto (43) vs. Edmonton (37)

Did you know?

Hamilton hosted the Grey Cup for the first time since 1972.

The game featured snow flurries throughout. Despite the conditions, which included 35 KM/H winds, the teams combined for 80 points and just one turnover.

Doug Flutie led Toronto to the win, an overall record of 17-3, and scored 43 points in each post-season game.

There were five scoring plays of 49+ yards: 64-yard touchdown pass from McManus to Eddie Brown Jimmy Cunningham 84-yard punt return for Toronto Jim Sandusky 75-yard pass from McManus Gizmo Williams 91 kickoff-return major Adrion Smith 49-yard interception return

McManus passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort.

Flutie rushed for 103 yards and passed for 302.

85th Grey Cup

November 16, 1997

Site: Commonwealth Stadium

Toronto (47) vs. Saskatchewan (23)

Did you know?

Toronto went back-to-back years with an overall record of 17-3 and won the Grey Cup again.

Doug Flutie led the Argos to victory with a rushing major, three passing touchdowns and 352 passing yards in his final CFL game.

The decisive stretch came when Toronto outscored Saskatchewan 21-0 in the third quarter to take a 41-9 lead.

On a frozen field at Commonwealth Stadium, Robert Drummond rushed for 128 yards and caught six passes for 59 yards.

Adrion Smith returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in the game – a Grey Cup record at the time.

Lester Smith made two interceptions on defence for Toronto.

Don Matthews won his third-straight Grey Cup and made his fourth consecutive appearance in the game.

Mike Vanderjagt was a perfect four for four on field goals and five for five on converts for 17 points.

86th Grey Cup

November 22, 1998

Site: Winnipeg Stadium

Calgary (26) vs. Hamilton (24)

Did you know?

Calgary won their second Grey Cup in the decade under Wally Buono on a walk-off victory.

The game had six lead changes and was played in 35 KM/H winds in Winnipeg.

Kelvin Anderson rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown for the Stampeders.

Remarkably, there were no sacks in the game and only one turnover each.

Calgary’s quarterback Jeff Garcia was named MVP, passing for 259 yards, and rushing for 47 more.

The winning points were scored on the final play of the game on a Mark McLoughlin kick from 35-yards out.

87th Grey Cup

November 28, 1999

Site: BC Place

Hamilton (32) vs. Calgary (21)

Did you know?

The 87 th Grey Cup returned to BC Place in Vancouver and saw Hamilton return the favour to Calgary from their 1998 defeat. It was Hamilton’s first Grey Cup win since 1986.

Grey Cup returned to BC Place in Vancouver and saw Hamilton return the favour to Calgary from their 1998 defeat. It was Hamilton’s first Grey Cup win since 1986. Hamilton scored the first 22 points in the game and they led 21-0 at the half.

Danny McManus continued his success in Grey Cup games, being named the MVP after passing for 347 yards and two touchdown passes to Darren Flutie.

Tiger-Cats defensive back Orlondo Steinauer had five tackles and an interception in the game.

Stampeders were led by now coach Dave Dickenson, who passed for 321 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

