Hanging Up The Cleats: Mitchell announces retirement

WINNIPEG — Receiver Bryant Mitchell has decided to retire from professional football, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old also posted a photo on Instagram about his decision to retire.

Mitchell signed a one-year deal with the Bombers earlier this year in February. He spent the last two years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mitchell was injured in the Buccaneers’ training camp in 2019 but returned for 2020 training camp before being released.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Mitchell spent three seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Football Team. In his 2018 campaign, he recorded 60 receptions for 867 yards and three touchdowns in just eleven games.

Through 19 CFL games, Mitchell has recorded 97 receptions for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns.