Lions mourn the loss of former president Jack Farley

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions Football Club is sad to report the passing of former club president Jack Farley.

Jack was an instrumental driving force for both the BC Lions and Canadian football in general. During his nine-year tenure with the organization (1974-83), Jack served as both team president (1978-79) and director, treasurer (1975-76).

He also served as general chair for both the 1983 and 1986 Grey Cup organizing committees and was director of the highly-successful 1994 Grey Cup at BC Place.

During his time as Lions president, Jack also served as president of the Canadian Football Conference.

A member of the board of Simon Fraser University from 1982-88, Jack spearheaded a fundraising campaign to help keep the school’s football program alive. It was that accomplishment that helped him win the Fred H. Dietrich Memorial Award given for outstanding contributions to SFU Athletics.

Jack was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and the BC Football Hall of Fame in 2012.