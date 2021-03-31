Edmonton signs LB Dante Olson, releases DB Zach Edwards

EDMONTON – The EE Football Team has signed American linebacker Dante Olson and released American defensive back Zach Edwards.

Olson attended the University of Montana from 2015 to 2019. Over his college career, the Oregon native set a Montana University record with 397 career tackles. In 2019, Olson recorded a Big Sky Conference single-season record of 179 tackles, breaking his own record of 151 which he set the year before. He also contributed 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception on his way to being named the Buck Buchanan Award Winner (FCS Defensive Player of the Year).

Olson’s senior season was highly decorated, with the linebacker being named FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year, AFCA First-Team All-American, Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year and he was named Montana’s Team and Defensive MVP. After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, the 24-year-old spent time in 2020 on the Philadelphia Eagles practice roster.