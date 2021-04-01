Edmonton signs OL De’Ondre Wesley, releases OL Tristan Nickelson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has signed American offensive lineman De’Ondre Wesley, the team announced on Thursday.

They also announced that American offensive lineman Tristan Nickelson has been released.

RELATED

» C.J. Gable announces retirement from pro football

» Edmonton signs LB Dante Olson, releases DB Zach Edwards

» The Waggle: Henoc Muamba on boarding the ship in Toronto

Wesley attended Brigham Young University (BYU) from 2013-14, appearing in 22 games for the Cougars. The BYU offence average 37.1 points per game in Wesley’s senior season, which was their most prolific offence in over a decade. Prior to joining BYU, Wesley was an All-Conference selection at Diablo Valley College.

The California native has spent the last several years on NFL rosters and practice squads, with stints on the Baltimore Ravens (2015-2017), Buffalo Bills (2018 and 2019), and the Indianapolis Colts (2019). Wesley was drafted by the XFL’s DC Defenders in 2020 and played for the team until the league suspended operations due to Covid.