Bombers add DT Casey Sayles to roster

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce that the team has signed American defensive tackle Casey Sayles.

Sayles (six-foot-three, 290 pounds), spent the 2020 season with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. In five games with the BattleHawks before the XFL ceased operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sayles registered 8.5 tackles and one sack.

Sayles, 25, split 2019 between the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In eight games with the Iron, Sayles had 13.5 tackles and a sack — numbers which earned him his second opportunity with the Steelers after first signing with the club in 2018. Sayles earned his first pro contract with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, signing as an undrafted free agent.

During his collegiate career, Sayles suited up for 45 games over four years with the Ohio Bobcats. The Omaha, NE native earned Second Team All-Mid-American Conference honours in his senior season, 2016, after racking up 33 tackles and six sacks. Over his four years at Ohio he had 111 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.