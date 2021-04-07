Brandon Banks becomes first CFL player to release NFT

HAMILTON — Brandon Banks, in conjunction with M&G Collections and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, will become the first Canadian Football League player to release a non-fungible token (NFT) and auction it off for charity. The auction, hosted on the NFT platform Rarible and conducted in Ethereum (ETH), will begin at 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 8 and close on Monday, April 12 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Banks, a longtime Tiger-Cats receiver/kick returner and the CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player, will donate all proceeds from the auction through Give Proof To Our Youth to the John Howard Society’s David Lane Youth Success Fund. The winner will receive the official NFT and a personal experience that will either include two tickets to a game and an on-field meet and greet with Banks (if the winner is local) or an autographed jersey and a virtual meet and greet with Banks (if the winner is not local or unable to attend a game).

“Over the past year, I’ve been trying to think of unique ways to continue to be involved in the Hamilton community since I can’t physically be there right now,” said Banks. “The opportunity to be a pioneer in the NFT space among CFL circles and raise money for a cause near and dear to my heart in Hamilton, my second home, was a perfect fit.”

A non-fungible token, or NFT, is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item that is not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, videos, items in video games and other forms of creative work.