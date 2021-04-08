Grey Cup games from 2000s now available on The Grey Cup on Demand Portal

TORONTO — Grey Cup games from the 2000’s are now available on the Grey Cup on Demand Portal powered by Mark’s, the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced. The fifth installment includes ten games from the 2000’s including, Anthony Calvillo and Ricky Ray dueling three times, the Alouettes making seven appearances in the championship game during the decade, Saskatchewan hoisting the cup for the first time in nearly two decades, and “the 13th man” game to end the decade.

65 Grey Cup games will be available from the 1940's to the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary. Below are the games that were released today.

GREY CUP GAMES AVAILABLE IN THE SIXTH INSTALLMENT

88th Grey Cup

November 26, 2000

Site: McMahon Stadium

BC (28) vs. Montreal (26)

Did you know?

BC needed to win both road games to get to the Grey Cup game to play the first place, 12-6, Montreal Alouettes.

The game featured two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks: BC’s Damon Allen and Montreal’s Anthony Calvillo.

The contest also marked Calvillo’s first Grey Cup game in his career.

BC took the lead in the first four minutes and never trailed in the game. However, the Alouettes made a fourth quarter rally to make for an interesting ending.

Calvillo connected with Ben Cahoon for a 59-yard touchdown to cut into the Lions 28-26 lead with 44 seconds left. Montreal then tried a two-point convert, but a pass breakup by BC’s Chuck Levy maintained BC’s two-point lead and they ran out the clock.

The Lions key on offence was running back Robert Drummond. He averaged 12.2 yards per carry on 10 attempts, while recording 163 total yards and adding a touchdown.

Allen passed for 234 yards and scored two rushing majors.

This was the final game for Lions kicker Lui Passaglia, who retired after the 2000 CFL season. He played in professional football for 25 years, the longest of any player in either the NFL or CFL.

89th Grey Cup

November 25, 2001

Site: Olympic Stadium

Calgary (27) vs. Winnipeg (19)

Did you know?

The 89 th Grey Cup marked the first championship game that Montreal hosted in 16 years.

Grey Cup marked the first championship game that Montreal hosted in 16 years. Calgary captured their second Grey Cup in four years and their third appearance in that span.

Marcus Crandell led Calgary to an eight-point win over Winnipeg. He passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, while also winning the MVP.

There were two 100-yard receivers in the game: Calgary’s Marc Boerigter notched 4 catches for 114 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown reception. Winnipeg’s Milt Stegall reeled in 7 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The key play was a blocked punt in the fourth quarter by Calgary’s Aldi Henry that Willie Fells returned 11 yards for a touchdown. That made the score 24-12 with the convert.

90th Grey Cup

November 24, 2002

Site: Commonwealth Stadium

Montreal (25) vs. Edmonton (16)

Did you know?

Montreal captured the Grey Cup for the first time since 1977 – snapping a 25-year drought.

The Alouettes never trailed in the game and played as a true road team as Commonwealth Stadium played host with 62,531 in attendance on a frozen field.

The game featured two spectacular plays: A 99-yard pass and run from Anthony Calvillo to Canadian Pat Woodcock – a then-Grey Cup record that stood for 15 years. Edmonton scored a late touchdown with 19 seconds to play but could not cash in on their two-point convert attempt and trailed 18-16. On the ensuing kickoff, Edmonton’s onside attempt was returned 47-yards by Montreal for a touchdown by Jeremaine Copeland. It’s the shortest kickoff return touchdown in Canadian Football history.

Copeland was also one of three 100-yard+ receivers in the game, joined by Woodcock and Jason Tucker.

Edmonton was led by Ricky Ray, who passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns in his first Grey Cup game.

Montreal won the contest despite only recording seven first downs and having 24:45 of possession time in the game.

It was Don Matthews’ fifth Grey Cup and final title as a head coach, tying him with Lew Hayman, Frank Clair and Hugh Campbell for the all-time record.

91st Grey Cup

November 18, 2003

Site: Taylor Field

Edmonton (34) vs. Montreal (22)

Did you know?

In a rematch from the previous year, this time played in -4 degrees in Regina, Edmonton prevailed.

Edmonton led by just two points, 24-22, entering the fourth quarter. However, they scored 10 points in the final 15 minutes to preserve the victory.

Ricky Ray led Edmonton with 351 passing yards and two touchdowns, both going to the game’s MVP, Jason Tucker.

Edmonton’s defence forced four turnovers in the match.

Mike Pringle eclipsed the record of 359 career rushing yards in Grey Cup games set by Winnipeg legend Leo Lewis.

Montreal’s Ben Cahoon was selected as the top Canadian with six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

92nd Grey Cup

November 21, 2004

Site: Frank Clair

Toronto (27) vs. BC (19)

Did you know?

The Argonauts retuned to the Grey Cup for the first time since 1997. It also marked the first Grey Cup game in Ottawa since 1988.

Toronto broke a 10-10 tie late in the first half on a Damon Allen touchdown pass to Robert Baker and never trailed after that.

Allen went on to pass for 299 yards and ran for two short touchdown runs. He went on to win his third Grey Cup MVP.

93rd Grey Cup

November 27, 2005

Site: BC Place

Edmonton (38) vs. Montreal (35)

Did you know?

The 93 rd Grey Cup marked the first Grey Cup game to go to overtime since 1961 and the second in Grey Cup history.

Grey Cup marked the first Grey Cup game to go to overtime since 1961 and the second in Grey Cup history. The game featured six lead changes and a game-tying field goal to send things to overtime.

Edmonton had taken the lead with 1:03 left in regulation (28-25).

This was the first time that both quarterbacks (Ricky Ray and Anthony Calvillo) passed for 350+ passing yards in the Grey Cup. This also occurred in 2016.

15 different players caught passes in the game with only Derrell Mitchell surpassing 100+ yards. Mitchell had eight receptions for 117 yards.

Tony Tompkins added a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown for Edmonton near the end of the third quarter.

In overtime, Montreal had the first possession and scored a touchdown. Edmonton then took their first possession which resulted in a touchdown and on their second possession scored a field goal. Edmonton won the game by stopping Montreal on their second overtime possession.

94th Grey Cup

November 19, 2006

Site: Canad Inns Stadium

BC (25) vs. Montreal (14)

Did you know?

The Lions won their first Grey Cup in six years with another victory over Montreal, who were appearing in the Grey Cup for the fourth time in five years.

BC won despite gaining only 289 net yards but forced three Montreal turnovers.

The key in the game was Paul McCallum, who made all six of his field goal attempts and registered 19 of BC’s 25 points.

For Montreal, Ben Cahoon notched a game-high 11 receptions for 137 yards.

Each team only managed one offensive touchdown in the game.

The victory was Wally Buono’s fourth as head coach.

95th Grey Cup

November 25, 2007

Site: Rogers Centre

Saskatchewan (23) vs. Winnipeg (19)

Did you know?

Saskatchewan won their first Grey Cup in almost two decades (1989). It was their third-ever win.

The outcome of the 2007 Grey Cup was strongly influenced by an injury suffered in the Western Final by Bombers’ quarterback, Kevin Glenn. In his absence Winnipeg managed only 255 net yards and just 12 first downs in the game.

The Roughriders were led by defensive back James Johnson, who made three interceptions, one of which that was returned for a touchdown (30 yards).

Kerry Joseph led the Riders with a game-high 101 rushing yards on 10 attempts, however, was limited to 181 passing yards and was sacked four times.

Luca Congi played a key role with three field goals for the Roughriders.

Andy Fantuz was the top Canadian in the game with four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

96th Grey Cup

November 12, 2008

Site: Olympic Stadium

Calgary (22) vs. Montreal (14)

Did you know?

The 96 th Grey Cup featured Montreal playing in front of their home fans at ‘The Big O’, which recorded an attendance of 66,308.

Grey Cup featured Montreal playing in front of their home fans at ‘The Big O’, which recorded an attendance of 66,308. Calgary’s Sandro DeAngelis went five for five on his attempts including a 50-yard field goal.

Both Anthony Calvillo and Henry Burris each threw for 300+ yards in the game, but only one touchdown pass collectively.

It marked the sixth Grey Cup game start for Calvillo.

For referee Jake Ireland, it was his final game as an on-field official. Ireland was named head referee for 12 Grey Cup games in his career.

97th Grey Cup

November 29, 2009

Site: McMahon Stadium

Montreal (28) vs. Saskatchewan (27)

Did you know?

Montreal closed out the decade with their most eventful Grey Cup appearance. They overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to win in walk-off fashion.

Calvillo made his seventh start in the Grey Cup and threw for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jamel Richardson led all receivers with eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Montreal scored the final 17 points in the game over the last 7:05.

Montreal scored with 1:45 to play but failed on their two-point conversion resulting in a slim 27-25 lead for Saskatchewan.

The Alouettes’ defence forced a Roughriders punt and Montreal took possession with 40 seconds to play in the game. They then drove 40 yards to set up a potential game winning field goal. Damon Duval missed, but Saskatchewan was called for too many players on the field, allowing Duval a second chance from five yards closer. Duval converted the 33-yard field goal attempt and Montreal walked off with the victory at McMahon Stadium.

