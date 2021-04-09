Quarterback James Franklin retires from CFL

REGINA — James Franklin has retired from the CFL, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on their Twitter account on Friday.

The news comes after Franklin signed a one-year extension with Saskatchewan in February prior to becoming a free agent.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced the following roster moves: RETIRED

• 🇺🇸 QB, James Franklin

• 🇺🇸 WR, Rashad Greene

Franklin joined the Roughriders in 2020 after spending two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. The 29-year-old pivot played 27 games for the Double Blue, throwing 2,836 yards on 187 passes and scoring 11 touchdowns. He added 448 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. As the primary short yardage quarterback in 2018 Franklin scored 14 rushing majors – and led the CFL in that category.

Prior to his trade to Toronto, Franklin spent three seasons in Edmonton – winning the Grey Cup with the team in 2015. Over his time with Edmonton, Franklin completed 116 passes for 1449 yards including 12 touchdowns and just one interception. He also rushed 18 times for 145 yards and an additional TD.

Franklin attended the University of Missouri for four seasons (2010-2014) playing in 42 games and throwing for 6,962 yards and 51 touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 1,729 yards and 21 touchdowns. In 2011, the Texas native was named MVP of the 2011 Independence Bowl. In 2014, he led the Tigers to a win at the Cotton Bowl.