Riders sign American LB Nigel Harris

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Nigel Harris, the team announced on Monday.

Harris (6’2-225lbs) signs with Riders after three NFL seasons. He was initially signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played eight games his rookie season with the Chargers, Giants and Buccaneers, making six tackles. He went on to play three more regular seasons games with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 and 2019.

Harris spent four collegiate seasons at the University of South Florida, appearing in 47 games and starting in 41, including seven as a true freshman. Harris’s breakout season came in 2014 as a sophomore when he was named the NCAA FBS statistical champion after leading the country with an average 0.55 forced fumbles per game. Over his college career the Florida native collected 232 total tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, six sacks, three interceptions, five pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.