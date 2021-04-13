REDBLACKS announce Campbell, Joseph retirement

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday the retirement of Canadian defensive lineman Graydon Campbell and American linebacker Junior Joseph.

Campbell had 35 tackles and a fumble recovery over four seasons at William & Mary where he suited up for 39 games at defensive tackle. Born south of Ottawa in Greely, Campbell also played high school football for the St. Mark Lions while also playing for the South Gloucester Raiders of the National Capital Amateur Football Association.

Joseph was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals in May 2018 after a collegiate career at the University of Connecticut. He was added to the REDBLACK roster in February 2020. In 48 games with the UConn Huskies, Joseph recorded 306 defensive tackles and four sacks.