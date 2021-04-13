Tom Pate award-winning LS Ryan King retires from CFL

EDMONTON — The EE Football Team announces that long snapper Ryan King has retired from the Canadian Football League.

“Ryan King is easily one of the best people I’ve had the privilege to be around in football and in life,” said GM/VP of Football Operations Brock Sunderland.

“His impact in the locker-room, on the field, and in the community is second to none. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and have no doubt he’ll provide the same character, leadership, and devotion he gave to this team for nine years to wherever he goes next. Once. Always.”

“I want to thank the Edmonton Football Club for having the trust and support in me over the past eight seasons,” said King. “I am forever grateful the memories and time we shared together.”

King was originally drafted by his home town team in the fifth round (38th overall) of the 2012 CFL Draft after playing junior football for the Edmonton Wildcats and U SPORTS football at Saint Mary’s University. He finished his CFL career playing 122 games, all for the EE Football Team, recording 36 special teams tackles alongside his long-snapping duties, and winning the 2015 Grey Cup.

Outside of football, King was a pillar in the community and a great ambassador for the CFL game. He made countless community appearances over his eight seasons with the team. King has visited the Ukraine and Kuwait to meet with Canadian Armed Forces, organized football camps with former teammate Calvin McCarty, spoke on anti-bullying measures through TELUSWise, spoke out on gender-based violence with the VOICE program, and partnered with Kids Sport to bring children to football games.

King was also a prominent figure in the team’s Northern outreach programs, visiting both Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk in the North West Territories.

His work off the field has been acknowledged by his peers – King has been a CFLPA player representative for years – as well as the team and the league. King was team’s 2018 David Boone Award winner, he was a two-time Jake Gaudaur Veterans Award nominee, and he won the 2018 Tom Pate Award (The CFL Award for sportsmanship and community work).

“I look back with such pride thinking of all the work that was accomplished in our community,” said King. “The endless support and community engagement I received over my career is something I will always be grateful for.”