Kenny Shaw gets some camp help from his FSU friends

It’s been eight years since Florida State University won the BCS national title, but the bond of a championship team runs deep.

Edmonton receiver Kenny Shaw was reminded of that over the weekend, when an estimated 20 of his former college teammates and some pro friends showed up in Orlando to help him launch his Kenny Shaw RAW football camp.

Former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston, linebacker Matt Milano and a running back that CFL fans will know well, in James Wilder Jr. — Shaw’s teammate in waiting in Edmonton — were just a few of the players that turned up at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando to help make Shaw’s camp for players between grades one and 12 a success.

“They’re my boys for life. This is like a frat,” Shaw told the Orlando Sentinel. “Sometimes words get in the way of what you really want to say, but there are no words. We can go 10 years without talking and we link up once and you’d think we see each other every day.”

Shaw’s camp came from his resiliency through difficult times. He told the Sentinel that he contemplated retirement recently, but reflecting through his faith convinced him to stick with the game he loves. From that, he came up with RAW: Resilient Athletes Worldwide.

“The resilient part is important because you are going to go through ups and downs in life, but resilient people are going to find a way out of that darkness. It never rains forever,” Shaw said.

“It’s a blessing because he helped me so much in my life…we’re brothers,” Winston, who played for the New Orleans Saints told the Sentinel.

“I can just see the passion that he put into this camp, and that’s the same passion that he’s trying to instill into these kids. He brought all of us out here and we’re a huge family. He brought more people out here than I could ever get out at my camp. That’s just who he is.”