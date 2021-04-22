Grey Cup games from the 2010’s now available on the Grey Cup Portal

TORONTO — Grey Cup games from the 2010’s are now available on the Grey Cup on Demand Portal powered by Mark’s, the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced on Thursday.

The seventh and final installment includes ten games from the 2000’s including, teams winning the Grey Cup on home soil, Canada celebrating the 100th Grey Cup, the REDBLACKS winning their first championship in overtime and the Argonauts winning a thriller in the nation’s capital.

The Grey Cup On Demand Portal powered by Mark’s is a new one-stop platform that allows fans to watch Grey Cup games on demand for free on CFL.ca. 65 Grey Cup games are now available from the 1940’s to the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary. Below are the games that were released today.

GREY CUP GAMES AVAILABLE IN THE SEVENTH INSTALLMENT

98th Grey Cup

November 28, 2010

Site: Commonwealth Stadium

Montreal (21) vs. Saskatchewan (18)

Did you know?

The 98 th Grey Cup was a rematch from the year before and marked the first time since 1979 that the same teams met in the Grey Cup, with the same team winning. The last team to accomplish that feat was Edmonton over Montreal in 1978/1979.

It was the ninth time the City of Montreal (dating back to 1931) were able to celebrate a Grey Cup victory.

Montreal built an 8-0 lead before Saskatchewan scored the final 11 points in the opening half to grab a 11-8 lead.

This was Anthony Calvillo’s final Grey Cup start. He passed for 336 yards and scampered for 16 more.

SJ Green recorded nine receptions for 102 yards and teammate Jamel Richardson had eight catches for 109 yards.

Avon Cobourne rushed for 67 yards and scored both touchdowns for the Alouettes in the game.

For Saskatchewan, watch for offensive lineman, Mark Parenteau, who scored a rare touchdown late in the game for the Riders.

99th Grey Cup

November 27, 2011

Site: BC Place

BC (34) vs. Winnipeg (23)

Did you know?

The game featured BC playing at home with 54,313 in attendance. This was their second Grey Cup victory at home (the first was in 1994) and started a run of three-straight years that the host city had their team in the game and won.

The Lions never trailed in the game, leading 14-6 at the half and 31-9 midway through the fourth quarter. Winnipeg made it a one-score game with two late touchdown passes from Buck Pierce.

Paul McCallum sealed the Lions’ sixth Grey Cup title with a late field goal.

Travis Lulay was the game’s MVP, passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrew Harris was named the game’s Top Canadian; he led all rushers with 65 yards and a touchdown.

This also marked Wally Buono’s last Grey Cup victory as a head coach. He finished with five.

100th Grey Cup

November 25, 2012

Site: Rogers Centre

Toronto (35) vs. Calgary (22)

Did you know?

In the monumental 100th Grey Cup, the Toronto Argonauts won at home, earning their first Grey Cup victory in eight years. It was the Argonauts' 16th Grey Cup title.

Grey Cup, the Toronto Argonauts won at home, earning their first Grey Cup victory in eight years. It was the Argonauts’ 16 The offensive star in the game was running back, Chad Kackert, who was named MVP after running for 133 yards and adding eight receptions for 62 yards.

Toronto never trailed in the game building a 24-6 lead at the half.

Quarterback Ricky Ray passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the game. It was Ray’s third Grey Cup victory.

On defence for Toronto, Pacino Horne returned an interception 25-yards in the first half. The play was one of four turnovers forced by Toronto in the game.

101st Grey Cup

November 24, 2013

Site: Mosaic Stadium

Saskatchewan (45) vs. Hamilton (23)

Did you know?

After a week of brutally cold weather, the game kicked off at 2 degrees Celsius with winds reaching 45kmh – 65kmh.

The game featured the Roughriders playing at home and winning their fourth Grey Cup.

After an early Hamilton field goal, Saskatchewan scored 24 straight points and led 31-6 at the half. Hall of Famer Geroy Simon scored a pair of touchdowns on passes from Darian Durant in the opening 30 minutes.

The game’s MVP was Kory Sheets, who rushed for a Grey Cup record 197 yards and two touchdowns. Sheets broke a record that stood for 67 years by Johnny Bright.

Saskatchewan dominated the game on offence, rolling up 497 yards and 28 first downs, compared to Hamilton who had just 284 yards and 18 first downs.

John Chick led the Riders on defence with two sacks.

102nd Grey Cup

November 30, 2014

Site: BC Place

Calgary (20) vs. Hamilton (16)

Did you know?

Calgary won their first Grey Cup since 2008 and their second victory under head coach John Hufnagel.

The Stampeders scored the first 17 points in the game and never trailed.

Hamilton rallied within four points in the final two minutes of the game but could not overcome the deficit.

Late in the fourth quarter, Calgary punted the ball to Brandon Banks, who returned it for a touchdown, however a penalty negated the play.

This was Bo Levi Mitchell’s first Grey Cup start and he finished as the game’s MVP after passing for 334 passing yards.

Calgary’s defence sacked Zach Collaros three times.

In a rare occurrence, Hamilton did not commit a single turnover but failed to win the game.

103rd Grey Cup

November 29, 2015

Site: Investors Group Field

Edmonton (26) vs. Ottawa (20)

Did you know?

Ottawa returned to the Grey Cup for the first time since 1981 where they also faced Edmonton.

It was the fourth Grey Cup to be played in Winnipeg – the others being 1991, 1998 and 2006.

It was also the first Grey Cup at Investors Group Field.

In just their second year in the CFL, Ottawa took a 13-0 lead in the game. Edmonton outscored Ottawa 26-7 the rest of away.

The offensive star was Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly, who ran for 66 yards, passed for 269 yards, and added a pair of touchdown passes.

Edmonton recorded their 14th Grey Cup victory in club history in their 25th appearance.

Grey Cup victory in club history in their 25 Patrick Watkins was the defensive star with a game-high eight tackles and an interception in the game.

104th Grey Cup

November 27, 2016

Site: BMO Field

Ottawa (39) vs. Calgary (33) OT

Did you know?

Ottawa made it to the Grey Cup game in back-to-back years for the first time since 1969. They also snapped a Grey Cup drought of 40 years. It was Ottawa's 10th Grey Cup victory overall, and first for the REDBLACKS.

Grey Cup victory overall, and first for the REDBLACKS. This contest was the first Grey Cup overtime game since 2005 and third ever.

Rick Campbell and his father, Hugh Campbell, became the first ever father-son winning head coach tandem.

Henry Burris, despite injuring himself during pre-game, was spectacular passing for 461 yards and three touchdowns in his final game in the CFL. He added two short rushing touchdowns as well.

In a true team effort, the REDBLACKS had eight receivers register a catch in the game, while Forrest Whitaker provided a spark on defence with two interceptions.

Bo Levi Mitchell passed for 391 yards and two touchdowns; however, he was picked off three times in the game.

The game ended in overtime after Ottawa forced a turnover on downs.

Brad Sinopoli was named the top Canadian in the championship game with six receptions for 94 yards. Five of those catches were clutch second down conversions.

Ottawa’s defence forced five turnovers to secure the victory.

105th Grey Cup

November 26, 2017

Site: TD Place

Toronto (27) vs. Calgary (24)

Did you know?

Calgary made it to the Grey Cup game for the second-straight year under Dave Dickenson and this time, lost by three points in the final minute to Toronto.

Toronto’s Lirim Hajrullahu made his only field goal try in the game with 49 seconds to play to provide the winning points.

The key play in the game came with 4:35 to go in the game when Toronto’s Cassius Vaughn set a Grey Cup record with a 109-yard fumble return for a touchdown. With the two-point conversion, it tied the game, 24-24.

Toronto’s DeVier Posey also came up big with a 100-yard pass and run play from Ricky Ray.

The Argonauts set an all-time record with their 17th Grey Cup victory, shutting out the Stampeders 11-0 in the fourth quarter.

Grey Cup victory, shutting out the Stampeders 11-0 in the fourth quarter. Toronto won the game despite having just 23:00 of possession, just 12 first downs, and being outgained by 100+ yards.

With the victory, Argonauts’ quarterback, Ricky Ray, became the first quarterback in CFL history to win the Grey Cup four times as a starting quarterback (twice with the Edmonton Football Team and twice with the Argonauts).

Calgary was led by Bo Levi Mitchell who passed for 373 passing yards and two touchdowns.

106th Grey Cup

November 25, 2018

Site: Commonwealth Stadium

Calgary (27) vs. Ottawa (16)

Did you know?

In his third-straight Grey Cup appearance, Calgary’s Dave Dickenson won his first Grey Cup as a head coach.

After a late first quarter touchdown pass from Bo Levi Mitchell to Don Jackson, the Stampeders did not relinquish the lead.

Turnovers were key throughout, as Calgary forced Ottawa into six giveaways.

Rene Paredes continued his kicking perfection by going two for two. In his career, he hasn’t missed a field goal attempt in the Grey Cup.

This also marked Bo Levi Mitchell’s second Grey Cup victory after passing for 253 yards and two touchdown passes. It moved Mitchell into third all-time passing in Grey Cup games with 1,431 and a record of 2-2 as a starter.

Calgary’s Terry Williams returned a punt 97-yards for a touchdown, setting a Grey Cup record and making the score 21-11 (after the convert) with one second left on the clock in the opening half.

It marked the first time since Hamilton in 1986 that a team won a Grey Cup after losing the previous two years.

107th Grey Cup

November 24, 2019

Site: McMahon Stadium

Winnipeg (33) vs. Hamilton (12)

Did you know?