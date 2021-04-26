Lions sign QB D’Angelo Fulford

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have added QB D’Angelo Fulford to the roster.

Fulford (six-foot-two, 210 pounds), a native of Miramar, Fla. enjoyed four solid years at Mount Union University where he led the Purple Raiders to a Division III National Championship in 2017.

As a senior in 2019, he became just the second player in history to win the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Offensive Back of the Year award.

In 45 total appearances at Mount Union, Fulford completed 603 passes for 9,482 yards and 134 touchdowns.