Stamps sign Global DL Franklin Agbasimere

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive lineman Franklin Agbasimere, the team’s second-round selection in the CFL Global Draft earlier this month.

A six-foot-two, 245-pound native of Nigeria, Agbasimere was selected 12th overall in the Global Draft after playing four seasons (2016 to 2019) at the University of Missouri. The 25-year-old appeared in 26 games for the Tigers and recorded 10 tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack.

Agbasimere began playing football in high school at Florida’s Montverde Academy, where he also competed in track and field.