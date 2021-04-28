Edmonton announces 2021 football ops staff

EDMONTON — The EE Football Team announced on Wednesday that Bobby Merritt has been named the team’s assistant general manager.

“Bobby is an experienced talent evaluator who has spent over a decade as an NFL scout along with multiple roles at NCAA programs,” said GM/VP of football operations Brock Sunderland. “He’s spent the last four years evaluating players for the CFL and we’re excited to promote him to our assistant GM.”

Merritt was originally named the director of scouting for the team in 2018. His first experience in the CFL was as a regional scout for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2017.

Prior to joining the CFL, Merritt worked in several scouting and player personnel roles in the NCAA and the NFL. He was the director of player personnel for the University of Houston in 2017, director of football recruiting for the University of Tennessee from 2015 to 2016, college scout for the Houston Texans from 2007 to 2015 and college scout for the Detroit Lions from 2003 to 2007.

Dan Rosnau has been named the club’s new head equipment manager. Rosnau has been with the EE Football Team since 2014. Dan has over a decade of experience in sports with stints as FC Edmonton’s kit manager, the Edmonton Cracker Cats clubhouse manager, and the Edmonton Trappers clubhouse manager.

Drew Scharenbroch has also been named the club’s new football operations video coordinator. Scharenbroch has years of football and sports video experience, working most recently as the video director for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL. He spent the four years prior to that as a video assistant for the Seattle Seahawks.

The EE Football Team’s football operations staff for 2021 consists of:

• Brock Sunderland – General Manager / Vice President of Football Operations

• Bobby Merritt – Assistant General Manager

• Kris Hagerman – Director, Football Operations

• Nick Pelletier – Assistant Director of Football Operations / Player Personnel Assistant

• Dan Rosnau – Head Equipment Manager

• Drew Scharenbroch – Football Operations Video Coordinator