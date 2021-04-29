Edmonton, Walker agree to extension through 2024

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has extended American defensive back Brian Walker through the 2024 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Walker joined the Edmonton Football Team in 2018 as a free-agent from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, spending the season on the practice roster. Walker was promoted to the active roster in 2019, playing in 14 games (nine starts), racking up 29 total tackles, two sacks, and an interception. The UNC product has shown position versatility in his short career, lining up as both a defensive back and a linebacker for the team.

In his 29 game CFL career, Walker has accumulated 73 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.