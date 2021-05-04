Beyond the headlines: 12 notes from the CFL Draft

TORONTO — If it feels like Jake Burt came out of nowhere in terms of the 2021 CFL Draft, you’re not wrong.

Burt was the final entrant into the Draft, quickly ran the gauntlet of interviews with teams across the league and in a matter of about three weeks, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats bumped everyone on their draft board down a spot to take him first overall.

The Montreal Alouettes had to be patient with their selections but they were still able to zero in on the offensive line, using their first three picks (10th, 27th, 28th) to try to keep Vernon Adams Jr. upright for years to come.

In Saskatchewan, Nelson Lokombo made some history on Tuesday night. Going second overall, he was the highest-taken DB since Dylan Barker went first overall in 2008. In a truly odd note, we didn’t hear a Laval player’s name called in the first two rounds of the draft for the first time in 10 years. You can dig in to 12 notes from Tuesday night’s draft to get some inside info on the class of 2021 and the selection process.