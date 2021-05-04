Bombers look to the future; select OL Liam Dobson 3rd overall

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are thinking of the future, after selecting Ottawa native and offensive lineman Liam Dobson with the third overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft.

Dobson, the 12th-ranked prospect in the Spring CFL Scouting Bureau Rankings, previously attended Maine but has since transferred to Texas State and will return to school in 2021.

“Growing up as a kid in Canada, you watch the CFL all the time and you dream about playing in the professional league,” Dobson said to reporters after being selected. “Just the fact that my dream is a reality, it feels really amazing.”

In the 2019 season, Dobson was the Black Bears’ highest graded blocker and was voted Maine’s Outstanding Offensive Lineman after starting all 12 games and averaging 12 knockdowns per game.

MORE DRAFT COVERAGE

» Jake Burt opens an exciting 1st round of CFL Draft

» A team-by-team look at the 2021 CFL Draft

» Quote Board: Standout statements from the 2021 CFL Draft

“Liam has great size and plays with great physicality,” said General Manager Kyle Walters. “He certainly plays a style of football that we are always looking for in our offensive lineman, and we’re really excited as an organization to call his name at the three spot.”

“A mauler with great natural power and some freakish athletic traits is how I would best describe him, “ said Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel Ted Goveia. “Liam played OT at a high level collegiately and will most likely move inside at the pro Level. He is wired the right way and will be a good fit in our offensive line room.

“He played in the cold at Maine—and doesn’t shy away from anyone. With his transfer we will have to wait on him, but we feel strongly that it’ll be worth the wait.”

Ahead of the 2020 season, he was elected to the HERO Sports Preseason All-American Third Team along with Phil Steele’s 2020 Preseason All-CAA First Team.

After winning the 107th Grey Cup, the Bombers waited until 18th overall for their first selection in 2020, nabbing McMaster defensive back Noah Hallett with the 18th overall pick.