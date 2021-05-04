Stamps select Oklahoma State standout Hubbard in Round 5

TORONTO — One of the most intriguing prospects in Canada is Calgary-bound after the Stampeders selected Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard in the 5th round, 43rd overall on Tuesday.

Hubbard was ranked fifth in the Spring CFL Scouting Bureau Rankings, but was expected to fall in the 2021 CFL Draft after the NFL’s Carolina Panthers drafted him in the fourth round, 126th overall, last week.

From the Stampeders’ standpoint, however, the upside is well worth the risk that he may never play in the three-down game. Should Hubbard ever make his way north of the border, the Sherwood Park, Alta. native has the potential to become a ratio-breaker at a position with few Canadian difference-makers.

Hubbard burst onto the collegiate scene in 2019 with Oklahoma State University, leading the entire nation with 2,094 yards to go along with 21 touchdowns on 328 carries. That earned him a nomination for the Doak Walker Award as the NCAA’s best running back along with the Heisman Award — he finished ninth in voting.

In seven games in 2020, Hubbard rumbled for 625 yards and five scores. He ultimately opted out of the remainder of the season in order to focus on the draft.

Across 33 career outings, Hubbard finished his NCAA career with 3,459 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns on 585 carries. He also added 479 yards and an additional three majors in the receiving game.

Hubbard was named a First-Team All-American and All-Big 12 in 2019 along with the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He also was named the Bob Fenimore Award winner as OSU’s MVP.