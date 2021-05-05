Argos sign 2020 2nd overall draft pick Dejon Brissett

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian WR Dejon Brissett, the team announced on Wednesday.

Brissett, six-foot-one and 195 pounds, was Toronto’s first player off the board and second overall during the 2020 CFL Draft.

The 24-year-old played at the University of Virginia in 2019, suiting up for 12 games and catching two passes for 18 yards for the Cavaliers. The native of Mississauga spent four seasons at The University of Richmond (2015-2018) before his move to UV (received a medical redshirt in 2018 after an injury ended his season after three games).

At Richmond, the receiver caught 86 passes for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 941 kick return yards and a score in 33 career games for the Spiders. Brissett was named First-Team All-CAA following the 2017 season after hauling in 63 passes for 896 yards and seven majors.