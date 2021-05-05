Lions sign 2020 top pick Jordan Williams to 3-year deal

VANCOUVER — On the heels of a very successful 2021 CFL Draft, the BC Lions Football Club addressed a key piece of its 2020 prospect haul with the signing of LB Jordan Williams, last year’s first overall selection.

“I was honoured to have the Lions call my name in last year’s draft and now I can’t wait to get up to British Columbia and get this thing rolling,” said Williams.

“I know coach Rick (Campbell) and the entire staff has done a great job assembling a great group of talent. That has me even more excited to strap on the pads as soon as we can.”

Following a trade with Calgary moments before last year’s draft, Williams’ name was called as the first overall selection after a very strong showing at the Ontario Regional Combine. It was in Toronto where Williams posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds and a vertical jump of 39 inches.

The six-foot, 232 pound native of Fayetteville, North Carolina declared for the 2020 Draft after attending a free agent workout with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2019, where he was told of his Canadian eligibility. Williams’ mother Astra was born in Toronto and raised in Trinidad.

In 45 games over four seasons (2014 to 2017) at East Carolina University, Williams racked up 252 total tackles, 23 of those coming for a loss, three sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, one interception and a fumble recovery.

Those solid contributions earned Williams an invite to 2018 mini-camp with the San Francisco 49ers. The hard-hitting defender spent part of 2020 with the Generals of the US Spring League, helping the squad to a 3-0 record before play was halted due to COVID-19.