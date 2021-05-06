Football Canada announces ’20-’21 Jon Cornish trophy finalists

AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA

Senior/Linebacker – Calgary, AB/Oklahoma State

The Nigerian-born Notre Dame Pride (Calgary) graduate was the leader of the Oklahoma State defence in 2020 at middle linebacker. A semi-finalist for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy who was OSU’s leading tackler in six of its 11 games, Ogbongbemiga was named second-team All-Big 12 by the coaches and the AP. The coaches also picked him as an honourable mention for the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. First-team Academic All-Big 12 honoree. He was voted as a team captain by his teammates for the second consecutive season. Selected in the preseason for the Butkus Award watch list and started every game for the Cowboys and served as a game captain vs. Kansas, Oklahoma, Baylor and Miami. Finished the season as OSU’s second-leading tackler with 81, just one short of Malcolm Rodriguez’s 82. His 51 solo tackles also tied for the second-most on the team.

Led the team in tackles vs. West Virginia (13), Kansas (5), Texas (10), Kansas State (8), Texas Tech (11), and TCU (12). His 13 tackles vs. WVU also marked a career-high and tied for the most of any player in an OSU game on the year. The 13 tackles vs. WVU also tied for the third-most of any Big 12 player in a game for the season. He had at least three tackles in every game and at least five tackles in seven games. He also added 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries on the year, getting sacks vs. WVU and UT and a half-sack at KSU.

Amen had a career day at TCU, forcing three fumbles to set an OSU record, tie a Big 12 record and finish one short of matching the NCAA record for forced fumbles in a game. Recovered two of his forced fumbles in the fourth quarter, and a teammate recovered his other forced fumble late in the third quarter to give him three forced turnovers in the final 18:30 of a one-possession game. He also finished as the game’s leader in total tackles (12) and solo tackles (9) on his way to earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for the performance, as well as the Pro Football Focus National College Defensive MVP of the Week. He finished as the seventh leading tackler in the Big 12 with an average of 7.4 per game. His three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries were tied for the Big 12 lead in 2020, and his two fumble recoveries tied for No. 12 in the FBS.