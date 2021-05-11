Stamps sign 1st round Global pick Cody Grace

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed global punter Cody Grace, the Stamps’ first-round selection – seventh overall – in last month’s CFL global draft.

Grace (six-foot-two, 228 pounds) played three seasons (2017 to 2019) at Arkansas State. In 37 career games with the Red Wolves, he punted 178 times for a 42.1-yard average with his longest punt travelling 75 yards. He also had 42 punts of at least 50 yards and 75 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

In 2017, he became the first player in Arkansas State history to be a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter. Arkansas State set an NCAA record in 2018 with minus-15 punt return yards allowed as only eight of Grace’s 64 punts were returned. Grace was named first-team all-Sun Belt Conference in 2019. The 25-year-old Perth, Australia native grew up playing Australian rules football at Warwick Senior High School and graduated from Arkansas State with a degree in exercise science.

In another Stampeders transaction, American defensive lineman J.T. Jones has been placed on the retired list.