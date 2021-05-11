Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
Draft
Round
-
#- Overall
On The Clock
Next

Stamps sign 1st round Global pick Cody Grace

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed global punter Cody Grace, the Stamps’ first-round selection – seventh overall – in last month’s CFL global draft.

Grace (six-foot-two, 228 pounds) played three seasons (2017 to 2019) at Arkansas State. In 37 career games with the Red Wolves, he punted 178 times for a 42.1-yard average with his longest punt travelling 75 yards. He also had 42 punts of at least 50 yards and 75 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

RELATED
» Ferguson: Darren Flutie sees success for Jake Burt“>Jake Burt
» MMQB: Ticats’ first pick leads off Draft takeaways
» A team-by-team look at the CFL Draft

In 2017, he became the first player in Arkansas State history to be a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter. Arkansas State set an NCAA record in 2018 with minus-15 punt return yards allowed as only eight of Grace’s 64 punts were returned. Grace was named first-team all-Sun Belt Conference in 2019. The 25-year-old Perth, Australia native grew up playing Australian rules football at Warwick Senior High School and graduated from Arkansas State with a degree in exercise science.

In another Stampeders transaction, American defensive lineman J.T. Jones has been placed on the retired list.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!