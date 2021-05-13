Lions line the trenches with Broxton, Kitchen

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions Football Club has added offensive lineman Jarell Broxton (A) and defensive tackle Cameren Kitchen (A) to the training camp roster.

Broxton (six-foot-five, 325 pounds) was most recently on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ roster after signing as a free agent in February, 2020. His last game action came with the Arena Football League’s Baltimore Brigade in 2019, where he suited up at offensive line and also hauled in a pair of receptions for 27 yards. He previously spent parts of two seasons on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad after signing as a non-drafted free agent in April 2016.

Jarell transferred from Lackawanna Junior College to Baylor for his final two years of eligibility (2014 and 2015). He started 21 of his 26 appearances with the Bears at right guard and helped them to a Big 12 Championship in 2014. As a senior, Jarell earned All-Big 12 First Team and ESPN Big 12 All-Bowl team honours.

Kitchen (six-foot-three, 290 pounds) spent part of 2020 with the Blues of the US developmental Spring League. After cracking the roster as a true freshman, Cam went on to suit up in 50 games over five seasons at the University of Delaware and registered 171 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries, a pair of forced fumbles plus an interception. As a senior, Cam earned Third Team All-CAA honours.