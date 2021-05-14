Bombers ink a pair from 2021 Draft class

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed 2021 CFL Draft selections Redha Kramdi (DB, second round, 16th overall) and Robbie Lowes (LB, fourth round, 34th overall).

Kramdi (six-foot, 188 pounds, Université de Montréal, December 22, 1996 in Montréal, QC) has been able to carve out a role for himself on both defence and special teams during his time at the University of Montreal.

In seven games played during the 2019 season, he finished with 32.5 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two pass breakups while helping the Carabins make it to the Vanier Cup.

During the 2018 season, he had 19 tackles, eight assists, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. He was named an RSEQ Defensive All-Star for his efforts.

Lowes (six-foot-one, 205 pounds, University of Regina, May 13, 1996 in Regina, SK) started all eight Canada West games in 2019 for the Regina Rams. He finished third on the team with a total of 35 tackles (29 solo, 12 assisted) and added an interception, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks.

In 2018, he dressed for all eight Canada West games for the Rams, starting each of the team’s final seven conference games. He finished fourth on the Rams in tackles (27 solo, 8 assisted) and had 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups during the conference schedule.