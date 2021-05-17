Stamps sign American DB D.J. Killings

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back D.J. Killings, the team announced on Monday.

Killings signed with the National Football League’s New England Patriots in 2017 and later joined the Philadelphia Eagles. He was on the Eagles’ practice squad when Philadelphia won Super Bowl LII.

RELATED

» CFL announces plans for return-to-play for 2021 season

» O’Leary: Randy Ambrosie on Aug 5 kickoff, XFL talks and more

» Landry: Anti-rouge? Maybe you missed the point

Killings has also been a member of the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, but did not see any game action. He opted out of the 2020 season and was released by the Raiders in March.

At Central Florida, Killings played four years and was a starter for two. In 36 career games for the Knights, he had 99 tackles including eight tackles for loss, 22 passes defended, five interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble and one sack. As a freshman, Killings was named to the American Athletic Conference’s all-academic team.