CFL Draft May 18, 2021

Argos sign 2021 draft pick Nicastro; release Kozachuk, Price

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian OL Peter Nicastro, the team’s first-round draft selection (7th overall) from the 2021 CFL Draft.

Nicastro, 6’2 and 305lbs, played three seasons at the University of Calgary (2017-2019) and was named a Canada West All-Star at guard in 2019, helping the Dinos win the Vanier cup that same season. The Calgary native played 20 games in his career at UC, including all eight regular season games in each of his last two seasons.

The Argonauts also announced the release of American OL Norman Price and Canadian LB Paul Kozachuk.

