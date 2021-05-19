Argos add to their o-line with Jalen Burks

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today it has signed American OL Jalen Burks.

Burks, six-foot-five and 305 pounds, spent five seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (2015 to 2019), playing in 30 games while being nominated All-WIAC Second Team in 2019 and 2018 and twice being selected as a captain by his peers. The Milwaukee native played in the 2020 Dream Bowl in Virginia, one of the premier college football all-star games in the U.S. Burks played his first season of collegiate football at Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2014, where he was teammates with current Argos offensive lineman Isiah Cage.