Follow CFL

© 2021 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
Draft
Round
-
#- Overall
On The Clock
Next

Bo Levi Mitchell, Ben Hebert launch a podcast

If you’ve missed Bo Levi Mitchell this past year, the Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback has a fix for you.

Mitchell, along with Olympic curler Ben Hebert, have launched a podcast: The Benny and Bo Show. The two developed a friendship in Calgary, despite Mitchell assuming Morris was the emcee at an athletes’ event that they met at.

The pair talk a full range of sports, gambling and Mitchell gets to scratch a year-plus-long itch when he asks Olympic snowboarder and Regina native Mark McMorris if he’s a Riders fan (I think we can all assume the answer here).

The podcast is entertaining, fun and a good way to catch up with one of the top talents in the CFL. Watch, subscribe and get your Bo fix before the 2021 season starts.

 

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!