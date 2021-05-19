Bo Levi Mitchell, Ben Hebert launch a podcast

If you’ve missed Bo Levi Mitchell this past year, the Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback has a fix for you.

Mitchell, along with Olympic curler Ben Hebert, have launched a podcast: The Benny and Bo Show. The two developed a friendship in Calgary, despite Mitchell assuming Morris was the emcee at an athletes’ event that they met at.

The pair talk a full range of sports, gambling and Mitchell gets to scratch a year-plus-long itch when he asks Olympic snowboarder and Regina native Mark McMorris if he’s a Riders fan (I think we can all assume the answer here).

The podcast is entertaining, fun and a good way to catch up with one of the top talents in the CFL. Watch, subscribe and get your Bo fix before the 2021 season starts.