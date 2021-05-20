Follow CFL

Bombers sign draft pick Kyle Borsa

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce that the club has signed 2021 CFL Draft selection Kyle Borsa (RB).

Borsa (six-foot, 200 pounds) spent his entire U SPORTS career with his hometown Rams.

During his time with the program, the back posted 2,195 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns. In his first year with the program, Borsa finished with 855 all-purpose yards, serving as the Rams’ primary option on kick-off and punt returns.

During the 2018 campaign, Borsa played in eight games, starting in three of those contests. Despite that, he managed to post 613 yards and six majors on 96 carries.

