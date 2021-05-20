REDBLACKS ink DL Frank Beltre, release Global LB Gomes

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS signed American defensive lineman Frank Beltre, the team announced on Thursday.

Beltre played for the Towson University Tigers from 2009 to 2012. He appeared in 45 games and started 40 of them. He was named first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association during his final two seasons, third-team all-Colonial Athletic Association as a sophomore and the Tigers’ special teams player of the year in 2009. Beltre recorded 232 total tackles, including 38 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his time at Towson University.

Professionally, Beltre was part of multiple organizations since 2013: San Diego Chargers (2013), Oakland Raiders (2014), Calgary Stampeders (2014-2016), New York Jets (2017) and the Toronto Argonauts (2018-2019).

In five seasons in the CFL, Beltre recorded 70 defensive tackles, 40 tackles on special teams, five sacks and forced three fumbles in 50 games. 2019 was his best year in the Canadian Football League, recording 35 defensive tackles.

The REDBLACKS also announced that the following player has been released:

– Global linebacker RYAN GOMES (BRAZIL)