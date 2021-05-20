Riders sign American DL Jonathan Woodard

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Jonathan Woodard, the team announced on Thursday.

Woodard was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Over the next five seasons, Woodard spent time with the Jaguars, Falcons, Dolphins and Bills. While in Miami in 2018, the Tennessee native played in six regular season contests, making 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Woodard spent five collegiate seasons at Central Arkansas where he played 46 games as a Bear. The now 27-year-old was a strong presence on the defensive line making 174 career tackles, 53 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and four blocked kicks. Woodard was a highly decorated player in his college career picking up Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year honours in 2014, Freshman of the Year honours in 2012 and was a four-time All-SLC First Team selection (2012-2015).

The Roughriders have also released American defensive lineman Trenton Thompson.