Lions sign three 2021 Draft picks including Hladik

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed three Nationals selected in the 2021 CFL Draft including linebacker Ben Hladik, defensive lineman Alfred Green and offensive lineman Tyler Packer, the team announced on Friday.

Hladik begins his pro journey after three excellent seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds (2017-19) where he recorded 189 total tackles, 6.5 sacks plus one interception that was returned for a touchdown.

A two-time U Sports All-Canadian selection, Hladik was named Canada West Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and a defensive Captain for the T-Birds in 2019. Hladik was a standout with the Vernon Panthers of BC High School Football, helping the program reach the 2016 Subway Bowl at BC Place.

Green enjoyed four solid years at Wilfrid Laurier (2016-19) and helped the Golden Hawks capture the 2016 Yates Cup. In 24 total games with the program, Green recorded 52 total tackles to go along with four sacks, three forced fumbles plus a fumble recovery.

Packer was a member of the Calgary Dinos from 2017-19 and made an immediate impact by becoming their first rookie to start at tackle since former Lion Kirby Fabien in 2009. He would earn Canada West Rookie of the Year honours in that 2017 campaign. Packer helped the Dinos capture the 2019 Vanier Cup championship.