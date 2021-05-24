Alabama’s John Metchie III takes home Jon Cornish Trophy

Hailing from Brampton, Ontario, John Metchie III is the winner of the fourth Jon Cornish Trophy for the top Canadian in NCAA Football as selected by a panel of voters comprised of professional scouts and media across Canada.

The competition was fierce at the top of the ballot between Metchie and runner-up Amen Ogbongbemiga, the outstanding Oklahoma State senior linebacker from Calgary, Alberta. Ogbongbemiga registered nine first-place votes to Metchie’s eight. However, Metchie polled consistently higher as the second and third choice of the national panel.

FINAL VOTE TOTALS

1st Place Votes Player Hometown School Votes 8 John Metchie III (WR, So.) Brampton, ON Alabama 94 9 Amen Ogbongbemiga (LB, Sr.) Calgary, AB Oklahoma State 91 2 Joshua Palmer (WR, Sr.) Brampton, ON Tennessee 66 Alonzo Addae (S, Sr.) Pickering, ON West Virginia 61 Chuba Hubbard (RB, Jr.) Sherwood Park, AB Oklahoma State 44 1 Alaric Jackson (OT, Sr.0 Windsor, ON Iowa 43 After getting spot duty in his freshman season of 2019, Metchie began 2020 as the Crimson Tide’s number three wideout. Metchie caught 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 2020-21, emerging as Mac Jones’ number two target as Jaylen Waddle missed much of the season with an injury. He averaged 16.7 yards per catch to rank seventh in the SEC, totalling 916 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches.

He converted a first down or scored a touchdown on 35 of his receptions as a sophomore. He as added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List after the Tennessee matchup, where he led the Tide pass-catchers with 151 yards on a team-high tying seven catches and converted a first down on six of his receptions with a long gain of 45 yards.