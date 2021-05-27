Catherine Raiche becomes highest ranking female personnel in NFL history

TORONTO — Catherine Raiche has become the highest ranking female in football personnel in NFL history when it was announced on Thursday that she was promoted to Vice President of Football Operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of Football Ops, the new highest ranking female in personnel in NFL history. The 32-year-old ex-assistant GM for the @MTLAlouettes takes over a role that Andrew Berry held at 32 before becoming the #Browns GM. Another glass ceiling broken. https://t.co/rXibaoWLEL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2021

Raiche, 32, began her incredible journey in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015 as an intern. She was then hired on as a coordinator of football administration later that year.

By January of 2017, she was named the Als’ assistant general manager before resigning from the position in December of that year to pursue other opportunities. As the Alouettes’ assistant GM, Raiche became the first female to be hired in a position of that capacity in the league since Jo-Anne Polak was with the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1988.

Raiche would go on to join the Toronto Argonauts as their director of football administration in December 2018.

By 2019, the Montreal native was packing her bags and heading to Philadelphia, joining the Eagles as a football operations coordinator, the position she held until her recent promotion.

Before starting her career in football, Raiche worked in Law from 2012 to 2015.