Ticats bring back longest-serving player Mike Filer

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday that the team has re-signed national offensive lineman Mike Filer. The current longest-serving member of the Tiger-Cats returns for his ninth season and 10th year with the team in 2021.

Filer, 31, became a free agent in February of 2021.

He made 18 appearances with 16 starts at centre for the Tiger-Cats in 2019. The six-foot-two, 290-pound native of Brantford, Ontario helped anchor an offensive line that helped Hamilton post league-leading rankings in offensive points for (508), offensive points per game (28.2), offensive touchdowns (50), net offence (7,125 yards), net offence per game (395.8 yards), second down conversion percentage (tie-50.5%), average yards per play (6.84), first downs (398), passing yards (5,639), passing yards per game (313.3), average gain per pass (9.0 yards) and 30+ yard pass gains (31). He was also Hamilton’s 2019 nominee for the CFL’s Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

Over his eight-season CFL playing career with the Tiger-Cats (2012-19), Filer has appeared in 112 regular season games with 95 starts at centre. The Mount Allison University product has also started nine playoff games at centre for Hamilton, including the 102nd and 107th Grey Cup games.