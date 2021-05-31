Brad Sinopoli taking part in 24-hr fish-a-thon for autism

We’ve seen Brad Sinopoli make plenty of big plays on the field for the Ottawa REDBLACKS over the last five years. Now, one of the CFL’s top Canadian players is stepping up away from the field.

Sinopoli is taking part in a 24-hour fish-a-thon for Ausome Ottawa; the only organization in the community that’s committed to providing accessible, barrier-free sport and recreation programs for children with autism.

“Please donate,” Sinopoli’s press release says.

“Together, we can make sure Ausome is able to reach more families, offer more programs throughout the year, train those who support athletes with autism and build children’s self-esteem and confidence in a safe, inclusive space.”

Sinopoli is hoping to raise $5000.00 and as of Monday afternoon was already past the $1,600.00 mark.

You can donate to this great cause here.